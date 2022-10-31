WORLD

Iranian authorities charge 1,000 people over Tehran unrest

NewsWire
0
0

About 1,000 people in Tehran have been charged in connection with the anti-government protests that have engulfed Iran, as per the city’s chief prosecutor, media reports said on Monday,

Suspects accused of “acts of sabotage”, including murdering security forces and arson, face public trials this week.

Authorities have not said how many have been arrested nationwide, but rights activists have put the total at 14,000, BBC reported.

The announcement came as two teenage protesters allegedly killed by security forces were buried in north-east Iran.

Kumar Daroftateh, 16, was shot at close range at a demonstration in the city of Piranshahr and died in hospital on Sunday night.

At his funeral on Monday, mourners shouted slogans against the government.

To the south, in the city of Sanandaj, another crowd gathered at the grave of Sarina Saedi, who was also 16.

Witnesses saw her fall to the ground during a protest a few days ago after she was hit by birdshot fired by security forces, BBC reported.

Sarina’s father was forced to announce on TV that her death was the result of a suicide in order to absolve security forces of blame.

Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that 284 people, including 45 children, have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on protests, which erupted after the death in police custody of a woman accused of wearing her hijab “improperly”.

20221031-220408

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cerundolo gets the better of Baez to win Bastad tennis title

    ‘Pandemic to leave lasting mark on inequality, poverty, govt finances’

    Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote

    Fire at Tehran’s oil refinery yet to be fully doused