About 1,000 people in Tehran have been charged in connection with the anti-government protests that have engulfed Iran, as per the city’s chief prosecutor, media reports said on Monday,

Suspects accused of “acts of sabotage”, including murdering security forces and arson, face public trials this week.

Authorities have not said how many have been arrested nationwide, but rights activists have put the total at 14,000, BBC reported.

The announcement came as two teenage protesters allegedly killed by security forces were buried in north-east Iran.

Kumar Daroftateh, 16, was shot at close range at a demonstration in the city of Piranshahr and died in hospital on Sunday night.

At his funeral on Monday, mourners shouted slogans against the government.

To the south, in the city of Sanandaj, another crowd gathered at the grave of Sarina Saedi, who was also 16.

Witnesses saw her fall to the ground during a protest a few days ago after she was hit by birdshot fired by security forces, BBC reported.

Sarina’s father was forced to announce on TV that her death was the result of a suicide in order to absolve security forces of blame.

Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that 284 people, including 45 children, have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on protests, which erupted after the death in police custody of a woman accused of wearing her hijab “improperly”.

