Iranian Commander vows serious response to any Israeli ‘aggression’

Esmail Qaani, the Quds Force Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said his forces will seriously respond to “any aggression” by Israel, Tasnim news agency reported.

“If an act of aggression is carried out against the interests of the Islamic establishment anywhere in the world, we will respond with seriousness,” Qaani added on Thursday, referring to the IRGC’s recent missile attack on the “secret intelligence bases” of Israel in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The IRGC Commander also said Saudi officials should realise that they have been “defeated” in the Yemeni war, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This war is not one that benefits them,” he added.

