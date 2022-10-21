WORLD

Iranian commander warns against ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs

NewsWire
0
0

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned some foreign countries against “interfering” in Iran’s internal affairs.

Hossein Salami referred to “anti-Iran moves” by the US and the UK as well as “Saudi Arabia’s anti-Iran campaign”, urging those countries to end such measures against Iran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Tasnim news agency report.

“Stop meddling in our country’s internal affairs,” Salami said, warning that “whatever move you make against the Iranian nation, you will receive blows several times harder.”

Salami’s remarks came after the recent protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a Tehran hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station.

20221021-065202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German rail operator to grant energy-saving bonus to employees

    UN rights commissioner slams pressure over Xinjiang report on China

    Three killed in Texas shooting

    50 years on, IOC’s docu-series revisits triumphs and tragedies of the...