Iranian dhow seized off Kochi coast, 6 taken in custody

In a joint operation by the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an Iranian dhow was seized off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Thursday.

Six persons on board the dhow were taken into custody.

The joint operation was launched after a tip off and the officials suspect that the dhow was carrying drugs.

The dhow has been brought to the Mattancherry wharf, near here. The six people, who are now in the custody of the authorities, are being questioned.

More details are awaited.

