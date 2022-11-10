WORLD

Iranian envoy says Tehran sends technical team to Vienna to answer IAEA questions

The Iranian ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani said Tehran has sent a technical delegation to Vienna to answer the questions of the IAEA about Iran’s nuclear programme, semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The implementation of the safeguards agreements between Iran and the IAEA is not faced with any problem, which has been confirmed in the last report of the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi, Iravani added at the 32nd plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session on “Report of the International Atomic Energy Agency” in New York on Wednesday.

Commenting on the US withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions on Tehran, Iravani said that Iran has been committed to its safeguards obligations, and if the other sides of the nuclear agreement “fully and effectively” fulfill their commitments, it is ready to resume complete implementation of the deal.

He urged that the IAEA’s impartiality, independence, and professionalism should not be compromised, stressing that the agency should remain uninfluenced by major powers and enable all countries to develop their peaceful nuclear programmes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks on the revival of the nuclear pact, formally known as the JCPOA, began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough was achieved after the latest round of talks in early August.

