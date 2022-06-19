Iranian fighter jet crashes, no one killed: Army

By
NewsWire
-
0

An F-14 fighter jet has crashed in Iran’s central Isfahan province with the pilots safely ejected, the official news agency IRNA reported.

According to spokesman for Iran’s Army in Isfahan province, The fighter was on mission when a technical failure occurred in its engine that led to the crash, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the IRNA.

The pilot and copilot managed to eject, and were transferred to hospital due to injuries, it said.

No one was killed in the crash, said the spokesman.

20220619-060402

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here