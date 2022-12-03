WORLD

Iranian FM holds phone talk with EU foreign policy chief

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Aabdollahian has held a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on issues of mutual concerns, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

During the conversation, Amir-Aabdollahian thanked the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy for his role on the path of dialogue and interaction, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry’s statement published on its website.

He meanwhile lodged criticism against the “diplomatically-impolite rhetoric” of one or two European ministers, saying they were under the influence of wrong information, which could do damage to the bloc’s strategic goals.

The top Iranian diplomat urged Borrell to play his important role in preventing the bloc from making “unconstructive” moves in bilateral relations, according to the ministry.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments of the Vienna negotiations for reviving the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

For his part, Borrell underscored his efforts to facilitate an agreement among all sides.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The United States, however, pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed its sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough had been achieved after the latest round of negotiations in early August.

20221204-023602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea, US, Japan vow to bolster cooperation on N.Korea

    AU Commission chief reiterates AU’s keen interest to further deepen long-standing...

    Suicide car bombing kills 3 Afghan soldiers

    Flooding in Germany kills 80 people (Ld)