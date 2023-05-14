Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the exchange of delegations between Tehran and the IAEA is continuing and both sides are “satisfied” with the progress being made in the technical aspect.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks when commenting on the latest developments in the cooperation with IAEA in an interview with the official news agency IRNA, which was published on Sunday.

The Minister called on IAEA to put aside its political approach toward Iran and focus on the technical aspect of its interaction with Tehran, saying: “The more the agency distances from the political approach and moves toward technical cooperation, the opener will the path be for Iran to achieve agreements with it.”

The Minister noted the two sides can collaborate favourably and based on mutual trust only if there involves no interference from “certain foreign countries”.

Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, had expressed satisfaction with the report he received from the IAEA on cooperation with Iran during his talks with Amir-Abdollahian several days ago, according to the Iranian diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian said “positive” reports and behaviour of the IAEA could have a positive impact on the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and remove the sanctions on Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi paid a two-day visit to Tehran in early March. The two sides then reached an agreement on further interactions based on Iran’s cooperation and greater openness to IAEA’s inspections.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to reduce some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

