A senior Iranian lawmaker said that French and Swiss Presidents delivered US messages to the Iranian President in New York about the resumption of the nuclear talks and reaching an agreement on the issue, semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remark in a televised interview commenting on the meetings between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his French and Swiss counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Accompanying Raisi on the visit, Jalalzadeh on Sunday said that Macron expressed interest in the continuation of the negotiations on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, adding “if Iran adopts certain methods, Europe will be able to persuade the US to revive the nuclear deal”.

He added that the Iranian President told Macron that Iran has once suffered losses by trusting the US within the framework of the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Raisi said “do not ask us to sustain another loss”.

The Swiss President also conveyed a message from the US containing Washington’s request for a direct bilateral meeting with Tehran, said Jalalzadeh.

The lawmaker added that the Iranian President announced decisively that Tehran will not withdraw from its position on the necessity of resolving the safeguards issues with regard to the country’s nuclear programme in the talks on the JCPOA’s revival, Xinhua news agency reported.

Raisi had been in New York from Monday to Friday to take part in the UNGA and held talks with other participating states’ Presidents on the sidelines of the main event.

