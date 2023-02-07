The Iranian parliament on Tuesday approved the bill of the memorandum of obligations on Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to Iran’s IRIB news agency.

The bill was put to vote in an open session of the parliament and its general outlines were approved with 169 votes in favour, two against and four abstentions.

Commenting on the move, Iranian lawmaker Abolfazl Amouei said the bill plays an effective role in Iran’s SCO membership.

Last week, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf submitted the law for Iran’s SCO membership to President Ebrahim Raisi for final approval and implementation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In November 2022, the Iranian parliament approved the bill for Iran’s SCO membership by the overwhelming majority of the lawmakers.

In September 2021, the 21st summit of the SCO leaders held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan declared the decision to start admitting Iran as a full member of the SCO.

20230207-235003