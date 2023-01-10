INDIA

Iranian national arrested for staying on expired visa in UP

NewsWire
0
0

An Iranian national has been arrested from Achnera block of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district for living illegally in India.

The police said that Behrouz Wali Zadeh, 26, came from Delhi to visit Fatehpur Sikri.

The matter came to light after Zadeh, 26, landed in an argument with a tea seller, following which the police were called on the spot.

Later, police sought help from the local intelligence unit that found that his visa had expired on April 26, 2021.

SHO Anurag Sharma said, “An FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act. Following court orders, he was sent to jail on Monday. Case details have been sent to the Iranian Embassy.”

20230110-091603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Video of RPF jawan helping old man at Bihar rly station...

    Power cuts in Rajasthan start from today

    KGF star Yash plays cricket with local boys

    ED attaches assets of businessman who duped bank of Rs 112cr