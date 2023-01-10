An Iranian national has been arrested from Achnera block of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district for living illegally in India.

The police said that Behrouz Wali Zadeh, 26, came from Delhi to visit Fatehpur Sikri.

The matter came to light after Zadeh, 26, landed in an argument with a tea seller, following which the police were called on the spot.

Later, police sought help from the local intelligence unit that found that his visa had expired on April 26, 2021.

SHO Anurag Sharma said, “An FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act. Following court orders, he was sent to jail on Monday. Case details have been sent to the Iranian Embassy.”

