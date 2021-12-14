Iranian nuke Chief slams anti-Iran accusations by US, Israel as “psywar”

The head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) has slammed some anti-Iran accusations by the US and Israel as “psywar,” the official news agency IRNA reported.

Mohammad Eslami on Tuesday made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran, saying “we are facing a campaign that is, in no way, willing to see Iran’s scientific and technological progress.”

He stressed that all parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are required to fulfill their commitments, adding the nuclear deal is a treaty, under which the signatories have made pledges and Iran has also accepted its commitments.

In a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Iran had failed to offer constructive diplomatic engagement in the talks that US President Joe Biden had hoped would revive, Xinhua news agency reported.

Austin said Biden was “prepared to turn to other options” if the current American policy on Iran fails.

For his part, Gantz described Iran as “the biggest threat to the global and regional peace and stability.”

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, based on which the former accepted to make some adjustments to its peaceful nuclear program while the latter promised to lift international sanctions on Tehran in return.

In May 2018, however, former US President Donald Trump, expressing dissatisfaction with the JCPOA, pulled the country out of the deal and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Since April, a diplomatic process has started in the Austrian capital Vienna to revive the JCPOA, as part of which several rounds of talks have been held between Iran and the remaining parties to the deal, namely China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

