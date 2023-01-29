WORLD

Iranian official vows legal pursuit of Trump, Pompeo for Soleimani’s assassination

NewsWire
0
0

An Iranian official has vowed that the legal pursuit of former US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will continue until justice is done for the assassination of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Pompeo’s “horror is quite serious and real,” as he, along with Trump and all the other “criminals,” must be tried and punished in a just court on the charge of assassinating Iranian and Iraqi officials, said Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, who heads a special legal committee tasked to investigate Soleimani’s assassination, in a Twitter post on Saturday.

In early January, Pompeo said he was intimidated by Iran’s warnings of exacting revenge on him and Trump for the assassination of Soleimani, calling on the incumbent US government to provide him with protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 3, 2020, the US military, at the order of Trump, assassinated Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport. The assassination was condemned by Iran as “state terrorism”.

20230129-060803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harry Potter’s ‘Hagrid’ Robbie Coltrane passes away at 72

    McDonald’s worker shot in spat over cold french fries dies

    EU analysing AUKUS deal’s impact on trade talks with Aus

    S.Korean civic group calls for lifting anti-Pyongyang sanctions