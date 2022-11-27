WORLD

Iranian parliament approves bill for Iran’s accession to SCO

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian parliament has approved a bill for Iran’s membership to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The bill was approved by the overwhelming majority of the lawmakers, according to the report.

Abolfazl Amouei, the Spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, on Sunday said that the parliament’s approval of Iran’s membership to the SCO contains an international message of “Iran’s multilateralism tendency in the field of foreign policy”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the parliament’s move on Twitter, saying that “the categorical vote for the bill on the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the SCO is indicative of our country’s resolve and seriousness to develop regional, international and economic cooperation and bolster (the country’s) approach to Asia”.

“The approach of multilateralism is the reality of this century,” he said.

In September 2021, the 21st summit of the SCO leaders in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, declared the decision to start admitting Iran as a full member of the SCO from an observer, Xinhua news agency reported.

20221128-023803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will Trump make it to the primaries as he remains an...

    Ind vs Eng, 3rd ODI: Pant hopes to remember his match-winning...

    Nawaz Sharif has no immediate plans to return to Pakistan

    US Senate reaches deal on short-term debt-limit extension