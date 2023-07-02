An Iranian police officer was killed and two others injured in an operation to arrest a suspect in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman, media reported.

The police officers were shot when they showed up with an arrest warrant at the door of a wanted person, said the report on Saturday, citing Baft County’s Governor Farhad Arasteh as saying.

The “criminal” opened fire on the officers while answering the door, he said, identifying the killed officer as Javad Karimi.

The two wounded officers were sent to the hospital, he added.

Abdol-Ali Ravanbakhsh, the deputy police chief for Kerman province, told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that the suspect had fled the scene, adding further investigations into the case were underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baft County’s prosecutor Enaiatollah Dehqani said the suspect had criminal records and used a Klashinkov rifle to kill the officer.

