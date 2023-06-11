The Iranian anti-narcotics police seized more than 13 ton of illegal drugs in separate operations across the country over the past seven days, state media reported.

During the operations, 13.19 ton of narcotics were seized and 2,385 illicit drugs retailers were arrested, particularly in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormuzgan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad and Semnan, IRIB news agency quoted Iran’s anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, as saying on Sunday.

He added the country’s police forces also confiscated 368 light vehicles and six small weapons from them, Xinhua news agency reported.

