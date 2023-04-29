WORLD

Iranian president to visit Syria: Official

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a visit to Syria, a senior Iranian official confirmed.

During Raisi’s visit to Syria, the Iran-led Resistance Front’s victory against the US in West Asia following a “tense period of geopolitical change” will be celebrated, tweeted Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian President, on Saturday.

According to an earlier report from the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, the Iranian President will pay a two-day visit to Damascus on Wednesday. It is the first official visit to Syria by an Iranian President since 2010, Xinhua news agency reported.

Raisi is expected to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on ways to strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation, particularly in the field of economy.

20230430-001003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga: Four things we learned in week two (analysis)

    Pakistan cabinet dissolved, but Imran will continue as PM

    Finland’s economy stable despite pandemic: Fin Min

    New Zealand increases official cash rate to 5.25%