Iranian Prez calls for ‘united front’ among Muslim states to support Palestinians

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called on Muslim states to form a “united and consistent” front in support of the Palestinians against Israel.

In a phone conversation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Raisi said that Iran and Algeria share common stances on regional and international affairs, particularly the Palestine issue and the protection of the Palestinians’ rights, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement posted on the website of the Iranian President’s office.

The Algerian President said that he hoped that “Palestine would be liberated from the Israelis through cooperation among Muslim states”.

The phone conversation followed last week’s escalation of tension along the Israeli borders with Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip. Militants from southern Lebanon and Gaza fired rockets at Israel, while Israel responded with airstrikes.

The latest round of escalation followed Israeli raids earlier last week at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, a flashpoint holy site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli police clashed with dozens of Palestinian worshippers. The Israeli police said “dozens of law-breaking youths” attempted to barricade themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque “to incite riots”.

