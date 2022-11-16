WORLD

Iranian Prez says resistance only way to counter West’s ‘greed’

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that resistance is the only way to confront the “greed” of the West.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting high-ranking economic delegation from Venezuela on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian presidential website.

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress of Tehran-Caracas relations in varied areas, he said that Iran’s economic, scientific and energy capacities can benefit bilateral and multilateral cooperation with other nations.

The Iranian President also lauded what he called the “resistance” of the Venezuelan people against the pressures of the US.

“Americans thought they could stop the nations with threats and sanctions, but the steadfastness of the independent nations forced them to retreat and once again proved that resistance and cooperation is the only way to confront the greed of the West,” Raisi said.

For his part, Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Blazquez, head of the Venezuelan economic delegation, presented a report on the holding of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Venezuela after an eight-year break.

“In the negotiations, we have reached good agreements to expand cooperation in the fields of transportation, agriculture, energy and technology,” he said.

20221116-071803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Despite short supply, COVAX distributed nearly 40 mn vaccine doses: WHO

    Under Xi Jinping, China doubled down on repression

    Protests begin in Sudan’s capital, other cities to demand civilian rule

    Ghani urges Taliban to observe ceasefire during Ramadan