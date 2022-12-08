WORLD

Iranian Prez says US acknowledges failure to stop Iran’s oil exports

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the US anger at Iran is due to the fact that Washington has failed to stop Iran’s oil exports through sanctions, reported the official news agency IRNA.

In a speech during a visit to the Robat Karim County in Tehran Province, Raisi on Thursday added that “the enemy,” referring to the US which has imposed “draconian sanctions” on Iran, is currently acknowledging that its embargoes have ended in “abject failure”.

The President also said that Iran’s enemies also acknowledge that Iran is a leading country in many areas, adding that is another reason why they are angry, Xinhua news agency reported.

He vowed that the Iranian nation would not let the enemies threaten the Islamic republic’s independence and freedom.

He stressed that the Iranian people, who achieved freedom following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, would not be deceived by the enemies’ “slogan of freedom”.

Raisi called for vigilance against those who seek to sow discord in the Iranian society and have targeted Iranians’ faith and belief.

In May 2018, the US reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran following its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. The sanctions aim to totally ban Iran’s crude oil exports to force it into hammering out a new nuclear agreement on the US terms.

