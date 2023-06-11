WORLD

Iranian, Qatari FMs call for expansion of bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani have called for further expansion of bilateral relations.

In a phone call, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral ties, regional developments, and other issues of common concern, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian said the two governments enjoyed “close and friendly” relations, stressing the necessity to further develop their ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also thanked the Qatari government’s “positive” role and “constructive” efforts in bilateral, regional and international relations.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two governments, hailed the bilateral efforts to further improve Tehran-Doha ties and stressed the importance of continuing “close” consultations between the countries.

