Iranian, Saudi FMs underscore mutual determination to improve ties

The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers said the determination of the two countries to expand bilateral relations is evident in the measures and steps they have taken so far toward normalising ties, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Friday evening held a phone call to discuss the latest progress toward the implementation of a Beijing-brokered agreement in March, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian foreign minister reviewed the progress achieved by the two sides toward normalising ties, adding that Iran has implemented the necessary measures for the official opening of its embassy and consulate general in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the port city of Jeddah.

The Saudi foreign minister, for his part, said Riyadh is upbeat about the future of bilateral relations and has a positive attitude toward efforts aimed at developing and strengthening bilateral ties.

He expressed hope that the reinstatement of the two countries’ ambassadors would help facilitate the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached in Beijing a groundbreaking agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within a two-month timeframe.

In early April, the two countries officially announced in China the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

The Iranian foreign minister said earlier this week that Riyadh had informed the Iranian government about the appointment of the new envoy, noting that Iran would reciprocate by soon appointing its ambassador to Saudi Arabia and introducing him to the Saudi government.

20230513-231804

