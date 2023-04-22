WORLD

Iranian, UAE FMs call for stronger bilateral cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to expand cooperation in various fields.

During a phone call, Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah agreed to expand cooperation in various fields, including the private sector, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Amir-Abdollahian said the bilateral relations are improving, and active meetings and exchanges between the two countries’ officials are underway, stressing that Iran has no limits to all-out expansion of its relations with the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah, for his part, said promoting bilateral relations in various fields bears on the two countries’ common interests, adding there are diverse opportunities to enhance cooperation.

The top UAE diplomat said he noticed an array of regional countries have seen strengthened bilateral ties lately, including the normalisation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the development in Syria.

In early April, Iran appointed its first ambassador to UAE since 2016 amid thawing relations. The UAE reinstated its ambassador in Tehran in September, 2022.

In 2016, the UAE downgraded its relations with Iran after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.

