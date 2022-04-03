Iranians gathered in the wilderness and greenery with friends and families to mark Sizdah Bedar, or Nature’s Day of the Iranian New Year.

This is first such celebration of the festival, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar, after a two-year ban on outdoor festivities because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restrictions have been relaxed as recent months saw a significant downward trend in infections after broad vaccinations, Xinhua news agency reported.

In big cities, residents went out to camp and picnic in the grasslands, deserts, gardens, or at riversides to spend the last day of the Iranian New Year holiday.

They also threw away the green sprouts prepared on the New Year’s Day on March 21 in the wilderness or in the running waters.

The most popular festival foods are Bagali polo or Lubia polo, which is a mixture of baked rice with beans, Kebab, chicken and noodle soup.

For young unmarried girls hoping to marry soon, they would, by tradition of the occasion, knot blades of grass while reciting poems for good fortune in life and love.

