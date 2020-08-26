Iranians’ “resistance” led to US “diplomatic defeats”: Iran president

Tehran, Aug 27 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the “resistance” of Iranians against the US pressures has resulted in the “diplomatic failure” of the United States, official IRNA news agency reported.

“If the Iranian nation had lost the ground to the United States two years ago, the enemy could bring Iran to its knees,” Rouhani said on Wednesday with reference to the US unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018 and subsequent unprecedented sanctions against the country’s energy and financial sectors, at a weekly cabinet meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

He lauded what he called Iranians’ “tolerance” despite economic difficulties caused by the United States over the past years.

–IANS

rt/