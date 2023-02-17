The Iranian Embassy in Syria announced that Iran’s ninth batch of humanitarian aid has arrived in the quake-hit country, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Friday.

An Iranian plane, which landed at Aleppo International Airport, carried foodstuff, medicine, powdered milk, and other sanitary and hygiene products, ISNA quoted the embassy as saying.

Massive earthquakes hit northern Syria and southern Turkey on February 6, having so far killed more than 40,000 and injuring tens of thousands, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran pledged rescue and relief assistance to both Turkey and Syria immediately after the earthquakes. It also joined the international call for the lifting of the US sanctions on Syria, saying they have obstructed the delivery of aid into the quake-hit areas.

20230217-204201