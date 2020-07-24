Iran’s Azmoun wins Russian Premier League Golden Boot award

Tehran, July 24 (IANS) Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun has won the 2019-20 Russian Premier League Golden Boot award.

Azmoun and his Zenit St Petersburg teammate Artem Dzyuba both played 28 games and scored 17 goals, but the Iranian was ranked ahead of the Russian by virtue of having scored fewer goals from the penalty spot, reports Xinhua news agency. Azmoun scored just one penalty, whereas Dzyuba scored seven.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in the current season. I worked very hard to win the award,” Azmoun posted on his Instagram account.

Azmoun is the first Iranian to play in the Russian Premier League, as well as being the only Iranian to win the league title and the youngest player from his country to score in the UEFA Champions League.

–IANS

aak/bbh