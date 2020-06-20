Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 202,584 with 2,322 new cases

Tehran, June 21 (IANS) Iran reported 2,322 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 202,584, according to official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during his daily update on Saturday that 115 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 9,507, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, 161,384 have recovered and 2,842 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 1,395,675 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Saturday.

The Iranian health official said that seven provinces are still in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On February 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

