WORLD

Iran’s elite force busts MKO-linked terrorist cell

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has busted a rebel and terrorist cell linked to the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MKO) in the northern city of Amol, state media reported.

Citing Abedin Daghmechi, IRGC’s regional commander in Amol, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, that forces of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation identified and arrested the gang members after they engaged in “anti-security activities” in Amol.

Daghmechi noted the members of the cell sought to carry out certain operations in some “sensitive regions” in Amol before being arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said they have cooperated with main MKO-affiliated media outlets, made explosives and Molotov cocktails, and targeted military bases during the recent riots in Iran.

Iran brands the group’s exiled members, currently based in Albania, as terrorists.

20230417-033402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopia records 5,856 cyber attacks in nine months

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina beats Jabeur to win historic maiden Grand...

    59 killed, 150 injured in stampede at Halloween parties in Seoul...

    Pak army helicopter rescues 3 stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi