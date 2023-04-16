Iran’s elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has busted a rebel and terrorist cell linked to the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MKO) in the northern city of Amol, state media reported.

Citing Abedin Daghmechi, IRGC’s regional commander in Amol, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, that forces of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation identified and arrested the gang members after they engaged in “anti-security activities” in Amol.

Daghmechi noted the members of the cell sought to carry out certain operations in some “sensitive regions” in Amol before being arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said they have cooperated with main MKO-affiliated media outlets, made explosives and Molotov cocktails, and targeted military bases during the recent riots in Iran.

Iran brands the group’s exiled members, currently based in Albania, as terrorists.

