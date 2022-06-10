Iran has pulled out the readout of its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian remarks on the Prophet row during with his meeting with Indian NSA Ajit Doval from the Foreign Ministry website but not from the government site.

On the Iranian government website, the readout still can be seen under the heading,”Iran FM lauds capacities for developing ties with India”.

The statement, after the meeting on Wednesday, says: “Meanwhile, Doval stressed the need for comprehensive expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India. He welcomed the progress made in bilateral relations, and emphasised the proposal to form a strategic committee to expand relations in all fields. He expressed the Indian Government’s readiness to develop relations at all levels in bilateral, multilateral, regional and international dimensions”.

In the last paras, in reference to the Prophet row, the statement said: “Referring to the negative atmosphere created by some people in disrespecting the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), he reiterated the respect of the Indian government and officials for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), saying that it will be treated as a lesson for others.”

On Thursday, Iran had taken down the statement.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during a press conference on Thursday, had said: “Usually I don’t like to comment on senior dignitaries and on the meeting between NSA and Iranian Foreign Minister. My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down (by the Iran Foreign Ministry).

“We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments don’t reflect the views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had earlier claimed that Doval had assured Abdollahian, who was on his first Indian visit after assuming office in August last year, to take strict action against those responsible for insulting the Prophet.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the minister, during his meetings with top Indian officials, “reiterated the point that India’s Muslim community has played a major role in the progress and development of the country and this valuable characteristic of the Muslim community is a result of the efforts and presence of Muslim scholars”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by India’s government, nation and Muslim community. The relations between India and Iran are strong and expanding, and in this regard, the presence of India’s scholars and Muslims is a firm pillar of these relations,” Abdollahian was quoted as saying during a meeting with Muslim religious leaders here.

While condemning the remarks against Prophet Muhammad, he said that “India has been a land of compassion and tolerance and is always a refuge and a front for different viewpoints”.

“Therefore, such raucous clamour neither suits India nor is rooted in India, and surely the followers of all religions in the Indian territory oppose such comments,” he had been quoted as saying.

Abdollahian had also met his counterpart S. Jaishankar besides calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

20220610-194803