Iran’s Foreign Minister not to attend Davos meeting

Tehran, Jan 21 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not attend the 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has announced.

Talking to reporters at his weekly press conference on Monday, Mousavi said Zarif was scheduled to attend the Davos meeting, but “they abruptly changed the schedule despite the primary planning and the official invitation”.

Therefore, Zarif will not participate in the forum in Davos, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Earlier, Western media had reported that Zarif was no longer on the list of nearly 3,000 people due at the event, which is being held under the banner “Stakeholders for a Sustainable and Cohesive World”.

–IANS

vin