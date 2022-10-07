WORLD

Iran’s forensic report says Amini’s death not due to alleged beating

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation confirmed that the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini was not a result of alleged blows to her head or vital organs, a state news media outlet reported.

In its final statement on Amini’s death, the forensic organisation on Friday said the conclusion was drawn after examining the CT scans of Amini’s brain and lung as well as her corpse, and according to the results of her autopsy and pathological tests.

Amini died because of ineffective cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the early minutes, which caused severe brain hypoxia, it noted, adding she was pronounced dead on September 16 at Tehran’s Kasra hospital after multiple organ failure despite all efforts to save her.

She underwent craniopharyngioma surgery at Milad Hospital in Tehran in 2010 to remove a brain tumor, according to forensic organisation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Protests over Amini’s death erupted across Iran, first in her native province of Kurdestan before spreading to several other cities, including the capital Tehran.

