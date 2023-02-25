WORLD

Iran’s IRGC developing hypersonic cruise missiles: Chief Commander

NewsWire
0
0

A top Iranian military commander has said that the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is developing hypersonic cruise missiles.

IRGC’s Chief Commander Hossein Salami made the remarks in an address to the closing ceremony of a national festival, noting Iran aims to develop high-speed cruise missiles which can fly at a low altitude, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Commenting on Iran’s other military capabilities, Salami said, “We can track satellites from the earth using radars and hit ships moving thousands of kilometers away from us.”

In remarks during a televised program on Thursday, Commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said Iran has developed a new long-range cruise missile named Paveh that can travel a distance of up to 1,650 km.

In November last year, Hajizadeh said Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile capable of penetrating “all missile defence systems,” according to Iran’s Press TV network.

20230226-042601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armed Afghan women take to the streets against Taliban

    Largest wildfire in US nearly half contained

    2 largest reservoirs in US hit lowest water levels amid megadrought

    From Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit to Ruchira Kamboj: Indian women head top...