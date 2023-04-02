WORLD

Iran’s IRGC says another officer killed in Israeli attacks on Syria’s Damascus

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said the number of its officers killed in recent Israeli attacks on Syria’s captial Damascus rose to two.

In a statement published on Sunday by the IRGC’s media arm Sepah News, the victim was identified as Meqdad Mahqani Jafarabadi, an IRGC officer serving as military adviser in Syria.

The other officer earlier confirmed died in one of the strikes was Milad Heidari, also a military adviser.

Israel has launched two missile attacks on sites in Damascus since Thursday, according to the Syrian national TV.

The IRGC strongly condemned the Israeli missile attacks, saying they violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent Arab country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IRGC stressed that the Israeli “crimes will not go unanswered and Israel will be atoned for them”.

