The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) “successfully” staged a military drill in the country’s southern waters, the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News reported.

The exercise, codenamed General Shahid (Martyr) Nasrollah Shafiei, was intended to demonstrate the strength and readiness of the IRGC’s naval forces in the face of threats, Sepah News added on TUesday, without elaborating on the date and duration of the maneouver, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drill also aimed at testing the country’s naval cruise missiles’ performance, its combat drones’ pinpoint accuracy and capability of targeting several targets simultaneously, as well as the subsurface unmanned systems, it reported.

During the exercise, different classes of naval cruise missiles, bomber drones, smart subsurface unmanned systems, and helicopter-launched rockets were tested, IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri was quoted as saying.

In addition, a maritime parade was held, and the IRGC’s naval forces’ special commandos carried out heliborne operations on mobile and floating sites, according to the report.

According to Tangsiri, all of the predetermined operational stages in the drill were successfully completed.

