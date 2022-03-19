WORLD

Iran’s navy commander warns foreign forces off Gulf waters

By NewsWire
The navy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reportedly warned foreign forces off the regional waters, noting regional countries are responsible for security in the Gulf.

The IRGC Navy has boosted control over the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and north of the Indian Ocean by equipping its units with advanced homegrown defence hardware, said Alireza Tangsiri at a meeting with officials and commanders of the IRGC Navy’s bases.

Iranian forces are duty-bound to fully defend national interests anywhere and anytime and will confront any plot or sedition aimed to harm Iran’s security, he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Tangsiri also appealed for unity among Islamic countries in the region to establish lasting security, calling regional security “a red line.”

Iranian military and civil officials have constantly called for the departure of foreign forces from the southern waters of Iran.

