WORLD

Iran’s navy seizes 150K lt of smuggled fuel off coast

NewsWire
0
0

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has seized a vessel allegedly smuggling 150,000 litres of fuel in the waters off the country’s southeastern coast, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A number of Iranian and foreign nationals were arrested, Mohammad Nozari, the Commander of the IRGC Navy’s Imam Ali base in Chabahar city, was quoted as saying.

The vessel plans to deliver the fuel to a neighbouring country, he said, without giving further details.

This is at least the third such seizure in April, Xinhua news agency reported.

On April 15, the IRGC Navy announced it seized a vessel in the Gulf waters carrying 250,000 litres of smuggled fuel.

The official news agency IRNA reported in early April the IRGC Navy seized a foreign tanker carrying 220,000 litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 crew members.

20220425-032001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran validates presidential candidacies of military staff

    Africa’s Covid cases near 8.18 mn: Africa CDC

    US Capitol on alert over ‘possible plot’ for March 4 attack

    Nepal inaugurates largest power project