Iran’s nuclear industry ‘indigenised’: Official

Tehran, Oct 21 (IANS) Iran’s nuclear industry has been entirely indigenised, a senior official at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said.

“One hundred percent of Iran’s nuclear industry activities has been indigenized and, today, we are self-sufficient in designing and manufacturing various kinds of centrifuges,” Ali Asghar Zare’an, special assistant to the AEOI head, was quoted as saying by Press TV on Sunday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Zare’an said, “Once others were not willing to give us a single centrifuge or see a centrifuge spinning, but now, thousands of centrifuges are running at (Iranian) Natanz and Fordow (nuclear) facilities.”

Iran is now producing the raw material of yellowcake domestically and this move has greatly increased “the bargaining power at the international level,” he added.

