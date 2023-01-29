A senior Iranian lawmaker said the country’s parliament has drafted a plan for retaliating in the “harshest possible way” against Europe’s “meddlesome” behaviours.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA on Saturday.

He said the plan is aimed at imposing sanctions on the armed forces of some EU states as a tit-for-tat measure for their “interventionist” behaviours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jalalzadeh added that the plan’s preparation gained greater momentum following some European states’ “contradictory and meddlesome” behaviours during the recent “riots” in Iran and the European Parliament’s adoption of a resolution calling for naming Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist” organisation.

He stressed that the plan is ready to be reviewed during an open session of the Iranian parliament.

Jalalzadeh warned Europe against continuing its “irrational behaviour,” saying the Iranian parliament is closely monitoring the EU Council’s behaviours.

If the council gives in to hardliners’ demand, the Iranian parliament will immediately adopt the retaliation plan, he added.

On January 19, the European Parliament approved a resolution calling on the EU to designate the IRGC as a “terrorist group”.

20230129-062006