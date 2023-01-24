WORLD

Iran’s Parliament Speaker urges stronger cooperation with Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The Iranian Parliament Speaker has called for expanding cooperation with Russia, as both countries face “cruel” US sanctions.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tehran with visiting Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by ISNA news agency.

The “cruel” US sanctions are the biggest threats to Iran, Russia, and some other countries, Qalibaf told the press conference, which was held after the third meeting of the Supreme Joint Parliamentary Commission of Iran and Russia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of cooperation, investments in the oil and gas sector, and gas swap.

They also talked about cooperation in the fields of agriculture, cereals trade, the application of modern technologies, and transport, as well as in the banking and monetary sector.

Qalibaf called on Iranian and Russian banks to open branches in both countries, so as to enable the use of their respective national currencies in bilateral trade and business transactions.

For his part, Volodin said relations between Russia and Iran have reached an “excellent level” and have expanded at different levels.

A comprehensive contract is being prepared to be signed between the two countries, which will greatly improve their relations, he added.

Commenting on the US sanctions imposed on both Russia and Iran, Volodin said they only lead to greater solidarity between the two countries.

Volodin arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday night, leading a number of Russian officials.

20230124-055405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 killed in small plane crash in Texas

    US Senate passes $1.9 trn relief bill after marathon overnight session

    Snapchat loses $10 bn as stock hits new 52-week low

    Bairstow wants to play all formats of the game for ‘as...