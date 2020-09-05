Iran’s president opens schools urging observance of “strict” health measures

Tehran, Sep 6 (IANS) The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially announced the opening of new school year, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Rouhani on Saturday said “strict” measures will be adopted by the educational authorities to protect students’ health, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also advised teachers to include instructing health principles in the education to help students stay safe.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Education Ministry announced plans for reopening of schools in low-risk regions and said that classes of high-risk regions would be held online.

Iranian schools were closed for nearly four months during the last academic year as the novel coronavirus broke out across the country in February.

Iran on Friday reported a total of 382,772 cases with novel coronavirus in the country, of whom 22,044 have died.

–IANS

rt/