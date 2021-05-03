Iran’s security forces have dismantled an “anti-revolutionary” group in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, state TV reported.

The group identified as ‘Hoboot Iran’ (Fall of Iran) was destroyed by the intelligence forces of the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps, Xinhua news agency quoted the state TV report as saying.

The group, which has sought to unite opposition groups against the country since early 2018, “was funded by some Western countries and Saudi Arabia”, according to the report.

Members of the group used social media to disseminate videos with fabricated content, the report added.

