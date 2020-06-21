Iran’s speaker rules out possibility of talks with US

Tehran, June 22 (IANS) Iran’s parliament speaker ruled out the likelihood of any talks with the United States over the existing thorny issues.

“Smart and active resistance” against the United States is a strategic option for the Iranian nation, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told the parliament’s open session on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran is not opposed to diplomacy and negotiations, but negotiations with the United States “are strictly forbidden and detrimental.”

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Iran to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal he unilaterally withdrew from in 2018.

The Islamic republic has dismissed the calls by the United States for the renewed talks over multilateral 2015 landmark nuclear deal.

