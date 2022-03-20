WORLD

Iran’s supreme leader, Prez laud nationals for ‘resistance’ against US sanctions

By NewsWire
0
2

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi have praised Iranians for their resistance against US sanctions, saying the people managed to “defeat Washington’s maximum pressure campaign”.

They made the remarks in their congratulatory addresses to the Iranian nation on the occasion of the Nowruz celebrations, marking the beginning of the new year in Iran.

Khamenei noted that “the abject failure” of the Americans’ “maximum pressure” was among the Iranian people’s sweet and biggest achievements in the previous year, describing it as a victory achieved in the light of their resistance, the leader’s website wrote.

He added the numerous events that unfolded across the world during the past year proved the correctness of the path being trodden by the Iranian nation in the face of global arrogance.

Khamenei regretted that people’s unfavorable livelihood, high prices and inflation were among the most bitter issues in the year ended on March 20, adding the country’s economic problems can, and must, be resolved.

As a tradition of the new year, Khamenei designated the new Iranian calendar year of 1401 as the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

In similar remarks, Raisi said the failure of the US “maximum pressure” campaign has been the country’s biggest achievement over the past few years, which was made thanks to the Iranian people’s resistance, according to the Iranian presidency’s website.

The president added his administration also promised not to tie the economy’s fate to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and worked to lift and neutralize the US sanctions.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in 2015. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, with the United States indirectly involved, to revive the deal.

20220321-040202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Five injured in South Sudan plane crash

KL metro collision due to non-compliance with operating procedures

Russia logs 11,534 new Covid infections

Chinese Navy’s growth trajectory a cause for concern for India