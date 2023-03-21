Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the country is ready to work with any European country that would not obey US policies blindly.

The leader made the remarks on Tuesday in an address to the people in the northeastern city of Mashhad on the first day of the new year in Iran.

He added that Iran is not “in a sulk with Europe,” and also plans to further improve its relations with Asian, African and Latin American countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The top Iranian leader said the West has made bids to isolate Iran, but what occurred on the ground was that “our ties with Asia became 100 per cent stronger and we will continue our political, economic, technical and scientific relations with Asian states”.

He also lauded the Iranian people’s “strength and resistance” against the enemies’ conspiracies, such as resorting to coups, sanctions, political pressures and “media invasion” to spread Iranophobia.

