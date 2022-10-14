WORLD

Iran’s top leader says unipolar world order ‘not accepted’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that the unipolar world order is not accepted, Iran’s state media reported.

“Nations have been awakened” and they do not accept the unipolar world order, which “is gradually losing its legitimacy,” he told the International Islamic Unity Conference held in Tehran on Friday.

In a unipolar system, arrogant powers such as the US would design their own schemes and dictate them to other countries such as Iraq, Syria, Iran and Lebanon, he said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The world is now opposed to countries bullying others into obedience, the Iranian top leader noted.

