Iran’s top leader warns of foreign bids to cause tensions between Iran, neighbours

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that some foreign sides seek to cause problems in the country’s relations with its neighbours, calling on Iranian officials to prevent the implementation of such policies.

The leader made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting held in Tehran with the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s officials as well as the country’s ambassadors, elaborating on Iran’s foreign policy principles and priorities, according to the leader’s website.

He added that Iran has long borders with different countries, and the current Iranian government has been pursuing a “important and correct” policy in expanding relations with neighbours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iranian leader said it is “important” to pursue the policy of developing relations with Muslim states, no matter how far they are from Iran, and friendly countries with similar positions.

There is an unprecedented trend in “great and important” countries entering companionship and alignment with Iran under the guidelines of foreign relations, and Iran should grasp this opportunity and improve its relations with these states, he noted.

