Iraq arrests 4 IS militants, including ‘dangerous leader’

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has announced that its intelligence agency had arrested four militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) in the northern province of Nineveh, including a “dangerous leader”.

The militants were found to have engaged in terrorist operations against security forces, according to a statement by the Ministry on Sunday.

No further details were provided regarding the timing of the arrests or the names of the militants. However, one of the arrested individuals was identified as a leader of IS who had been active in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Nineveh provinces, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In recent months, Iraqi security forces have been conducting operations against extremist militants to counter their intensified activities. Despite the defeat of IS in 2017, remnants of the group continue to pose a threat, carrying out guerilla attacks in urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, targeting security forces and civilians.

20230417-022202

