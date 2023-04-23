WORLD

Iraq evacuates nationals from Sudan as fighting continues

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it is working to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, where clashes continued for a ninth day.

“We are working to achieve a very urgent response, and the safety of our community is a top priority,” ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The ministry has succeeded in evacuating “14 Iraqi citizens from Khartoum to a safe place in the Port Sudan area. We continue our efforts to evacuate the remaining individuals,” according to al-Sahaf, noting that there are about 300 Iraqis in Sudan.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue in the capital Khartoum and adjoining cities for the ninth successive day due to disagreement over the RSF’s integration into the army.

According to Sudan’s health ministry, the deadly clashes have left at least 424 people killed and about 3,730 wounded by Saturday.

