WORLD

Iraq exports over 100 mn barrels of crude oil in October

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq exported 104.83 million barrels of crude oil in October, generating $9.25 billion in revenue, the country’s Oil Ministry has announced.

The average price for Iraqi crude oil in October was 88.31 dollars per barrel, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, citing statistics from the State Organisation for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 102.7 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq through the Port of Basra, while more than 2 million barrels were exported from the northern province of Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement added.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in February, benefiting Iraq and other oil exporting countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq’s economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 per cent of the country’s revenues.

20221102-023602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Putin’s troops write ‘For Darya Dugina’ on ammo fired at Ukrainians

    Russia’s historical grievance towards West triggered invasion of Ukraine

    Jos Buttler named as England’s new white-ball captain

    Australia’s Northern Territory plunges into lockdown